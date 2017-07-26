TOP STORIES
Charlotte Osei sues Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang
Accra, July 25, GNA - Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has sued Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, the lawyer who signed the petition of some workers of the EC to the President.
In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Mrs Osei contended that the petition purportedly seeking for her impeachment was defamatory and it injured her hard won reputation.
She is therefore seeking damages for libel against the lawyer for the publication on Facebook. She is also seeking an order of the Court directed at the lecturer of the Ghana School of Law to retract those publications and apologies.
According to the EC Boss, the publication was widely published on radio, television and social media platforms.
On July 13, this year, Mr Opoku-Agyemang purportedly, acting on behalf of a group known as Concerned staff of EC forwarded a petition to the President for the initiation of processes for the removal of Mrs Osei under article 14 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.
The petition among others, accused Mrs Osei for compromising the independence and neutrality of the Commission by arranging for an official vehicle from the office of the President in 2015; and also for holding unto her office as a board member the Ghana Reinsurance Company on becoming the EC boss.
They also accused her of making decisions without recourse to the Commission.
Mrs Osei has subsequently denied all the allegations and made counter allegations against her two deputy commissioners.
GNA
