Danger! Contaminated Vegetables And Drinking Water On Sale In Sunyani
A Sanitation and Infectious Disease Expert at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), in Sunyani, Dr. Samuel Gyasi, has disclosed to Space FM that, his researches have revealed that there are many contaminated vegetables and drinking water on sale in Sunyani.
Dr. Gyasi, a lecture at UENR, has been researching into the purity, cleanness and safety of the various vegetables and pure water on the markets for the past four years.
He said many of the vegetables and drinking sachet water failed woefully to pass the quality test at his laboratory in the University.
According to Dr Gyasi, he was 'ashamed' to announce these shocking revelations to the general public, adding that “a lot needs to be done to ensure the safety and purity of the various sachet drinking water and vegetables on the various markets in the city”.
Dr Gyasi said raw vegetables and cabbages harvested for laboratory test proved that, contaminated and unclean water were used to water them, rendering them unsafe for human consummation.
The researcher failed to mention those contaminated sachet drinking water, but pointed out that his research into them are still ongoing, and at the appropriate time, he will come out with the full findings and those contaminated sachet drinking water.
He cautioned producers of the sachet drinking water to put their house in order, because his department at the University would conduct further tests on their products and if the results remain the same, their names would be published and shamed.
Dr. Gyasi urged the public to patronage sachet drinking water produced from decent, clean and hygienic environments.
He noted that communities at Adomako a suburb of Sunyani near Sunyani Technical University also drink from unhygienic and unsafe wall.
He therefore appealed to the public to always keep their environment clean to avoid communicable diseases which could easily be contracted as results of filt.
Dr. Gyasi also called on the Metropolitan, Municipal and District assemblies to enforce their bylaws, which makes it mandatory for every landlord or landlady to construct toilet facilities in their houses before renting them out.
