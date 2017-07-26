TOP STORIES
Dr. Mahama's Appointment; An Attempt To Weaken Smaller Parties----Prof. Delle
The Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Professor Edmund Delle has described the recent appointment of the 2016 Presidential Candidate of the People’s National Convention [PNC] Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama as a way of depriving the smaller opposition parties in the country of quality human resource.
This he said the smaller parties have on numerous occasions planned to merge and become a united force to wrestle power from the major political parties but their efforts have yielded no results due to appointments that are often given to some of their executives.
According to him many CPP members were given appointments during the NDC and NPP era under the guise of serving their country but those appointees never return to their party as they enjoyed their stay in power.
He added that the appointment of Dr. Mahama was to ensure that the smaller party’s aim of uniting never see the light of day.
He further stated unequivocally that Dr. Mahama cannot criticize the NPP government on any issue due to the appointment given to him by President Nana Addo but will champion the agenda and policies of the NPP whether good or bad.
