EC row: Charlotte Osei faces Parliament today

1 hour ago | Politics

Chair of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, will Wednesday appear before Legislators to respond to questions about the heated internal wrangling at the elections management body.

She will also brief the Parliamentarians on how funds generated from replacement of voter ID cards and sale of media accreditation cards ahead of 2016 elections were spent.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, told Joy News the leadership of Parliament are likely to hold a separate meeting with the EC Chairperson in a bid to find the cause of raging animosity between herself and two of her deputies.

Some unidentified staff have also petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo for her removal from office, claiming has abused her office and engaged in acts of fraud.

The Majority Leader told Joy News’ Joseph Opoku-Gakpo that the EC Chairperson would indicate to MPs “what in her considered opinion could be done to stem the tide of agitation at the EC.”

