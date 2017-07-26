TOP STORIES
Drug dealer arrested after calling police to report stolen cocaine
David Blackmon probably won't go down in history as a criminal mastermind, at least judging by the ridiculous reason for his arrest.
The 32-year-old “self-proclaimed drug dealer” stunned police in Florida when he called 911 to report his cocaine had been stolen, along with some cash.
He told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that “someone had entered his car while it was parked and stole $50 and about a quarter ounce of cocaine”.
But the case then took an unusual turn:
“The deputy, however, spotted cocaine still in [the same] spot,” said the sheriff's office
“He also found a crack pipe on the floorboard by the driver’s door and seat and a crack rock on the center console by the cocaine. The money was not located.”
Deputy Dennis Fields pondered in his arrest report: “Blackmon asked if I knew the cocaine was there, why did I let him keep talking”
Blackmon is charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released on a $4,000 bond.
