TOP STORIES
Anyone who understands Christ very well carries no burden and fears nothing.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannheim
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Late Paapa Yankson’s 1-Week Observance Scheduled For 4th August
Officials of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) today paid a customary visit to the Family of hilife legend, late Paapa Yankson in Accra.
This necessary visit followed after the legend passed away last week Friday. It was topoir out condolences to the family and to help arrange for the legend's funeral rites which is yet to be revealed.
However, a date for the 1 week celebration was released by the family during this visit which is 4th August 2017 at the Keep fit club in Dansoman, Accra.
Officials who were present at this meeting includes AlhajiSidikuBuari (former MUSIGA president), Bessa Simon (1st vice Chairman, GHAMRO), AhumaOcansey Bosco (Dir. Of Communication and special projects, MUSIGA), Rev Fiifi Khan (Administrator, MUSIGA), Ras Caleb Adjetey (Greater Accra Chairman MUSIGA), Alex Odoi (Welfare Chairman, MUSIGA), Rev. Ghansah and Mr. Henry PaaKwasi Smith (Scratch studios).
PaapaYankson was given a legendary award at the recent VGMAs for his tremendous work towards the development of the music industry.
Furthermore, PaapaYankson's son, SisleYanksonlast week stated that his father deserves or should be given a state burial for his contribution to the nations development but some union leaders thinks Paapa rather needs a “State recognition or Appreciation”.
Speaking to the chief officer of the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO), Abraham Adjetey indicated in an interview with Lisa Baakopethat PaapaYankson has contributed immensely to the music industry and needs a state recognition not a State burial as everyone is indicating.
“I am saddened as to why people are calling for a state burial for the legend, why do we limit state burial to only politicians. If someone contributes his quota to the national development then they need a state burial.So the state want us to die before they honourus” he asked.
“I think PaapaYankson deserves a state recognition then the continuation can be a state burial”.He concluded.
According Captain Abraham people must not die before they are honoured by the state for contributing their quota.
PaapaYankson can be remembered with indigenoushilife songs like ‘Yaaba”, “Show your love”,”Abaayi”,”Tenamenkyen”, “wo yerianaa wo maame” just to mention few.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Tributes & Condolences