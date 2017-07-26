TOP STORIES
Re: Government To Train Small Scale Miners And Journalists On Sustainable Mining
Partners of Nature Africa (PONA), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in afforestation and rejuvenation of degraded lands, would like to commend government for taking the initiative to train small scale miners and journalists on sustainable mining, as reported in the media.
PONA sees this as a giant step in government’s attempts at protecting the environment from unsustainable mining that has destroyed forests, farmlands and river bodies.
Whilst commending government on this initiative, Partners of Nature Africa would like to remind government of the need to extend the training and fight against illegal mining to reclamation and rejuvenation, the missing link that has resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of the landscape after mining operations.
The Organization has already embarked on a nationwide rejuvenation of abandoned small scale and illegal mining sites with the Ashanti region as the first point of call after a tour of over two hundred and fifty (250) communities in five galamsey affected regions, namely, Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Brong Ahafo and Northern regions.
The rejuvenation works have already begun at Akyease and Peminase in the Ejisu Juaben District and Asiwa in the Bosome Freho District, with support from O.A.G. Mining Company Ltd., Paramount Drinking Water and Kontiboawa Company Ltd.
We are ready to partner government, small scale miners and other organizations in reclaiming and rejuvenating degraded and destroyed forests and lands already affected by mining activities.
The fight against galamsey ought to extend to rejuvenation to ensure communities in which such activities take place are not left at the mercy of uncovered pits.
SIGNED
FORSTER AMOFAH
DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
