Soldier And A Police Officer Assault National Service Recruits

1 hour ago | Crime & Punishment

After going through all the stress to form long queues so they could be registered to serve their nation, the 2017 batch of national service recruits were subjected to being assaulted by military personnel during their registration.

This happened when the security personnel in their bid to re-arrange the disorganized queue of some prospective national service recruits.

In an exclusive Videos gathered by Razzonline.com show a military personnel beating and manhandling a national service personnel with a stick without any provocation.

Some of the videos also show a police officer beating and pushing a young man for no apparent reason and a lady bleeding profusely from her forehead.

Watch videos below!


Soldier[1]

