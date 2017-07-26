TOP STORIES
We Warned Atta Mills Not To Join The NDC—Family Of Late Prez Mills
Spokesperson for the family of late President John Evans Atta Mills, Paul Atta Ackom has disclosed that the late President would still be alive if he had listened to the warnings of the family not to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
According to him, the family warned President Mills not to join the NDC because they are not trustworthy but their warnings fell on deaf ears.
Registering his disappointment in the NDC on “Maakye” educative morning show hosted by Akwasi Boateng on Hot93.9fm, Mr. Paul Atta Ackom claimed that , the NDC did not inform or invite any member of the family to the 5th anniversary of the passing of the late President which was held at the Asomdwe Park, Monday July 24, 2017.
"Yesterday we (the family) were very sad because he (Atta Mills) has served the country as Vice President for four years and President for three years, so if it has been five years since his demise, the family should have been informed about arrangements which were being put in place for his 5th year anniversary but no member of the family was informed about any arrangements whatsoever but we the family members, we do not blame anyone but the NDC. We warned Atta Mills not to join the NDC but he paid no heed to our warnings which has led him to Asomdwe Park." he complained bitterly.
The 70 year old cousin of late President Mills, said the disrespect the NDC showed to the family of the late President is the reason why the party lost in the 2016 elections and declared that the party will stay in opposition for a long time.
"After Atta Mills died, we sent a letter on two occasions 19th February, 19th March to the flagstaff house but we did not get any response. We leave them to God, that is why they lost the elections, they will stay in opposition for a longtime. The main reason why they (NDC) lost is because they did not show respect for the family of Prof. Mills after his death. If he had not joined the NDC, he would still be alive today and not resting at Asomdwe Park. It is really painful but we will leave everything in the hands of God." He indicated sadly.
Mr. Ackom concluded by backing the late President's son Sam Kofi Mills' claim of not receiving any autopsy report made on the body of the late President to ascertain what actually killed him.
"The NDC never gave any family member an autopsy report on what killed my brother to this day. Ask the NDC which if us was told what exactly killed Prof. Mills. He retorted.
Kindly listen to the full interview below!
