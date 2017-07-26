TOP STORIES
NSS Regerts Recorded Incidents Of Police And Military Manhandling Of Personnel
The National Service Scheme (NSS) has rendered an unqualified apology to the National Service Personnel who were at some of the registration centres to register for the 2017/2018 service year manhandled by the police and military personnel who were detailed to maintain law and order.
In a release signed on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 by the Acting Executive Director, Hon Ussif Mustapha and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that the management wishes to state that the incidents were regrettable and therefore apologised to all such national service personnel and the general public for the recorded incidents.
"It has come to the notice of the Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) that some national service personnel who were of some of the NSS registration centres to register for the 2017/2018 service year were manhandled by the police and military personnel who were detailed to maintain law and order"
Management wishes to state that the incidents are regrettable, and therefore wishes to apologize to all such national service personnel and the general public for the recorded incidents of congestion which led to the manhandling"
Management has put in place measures to ease the congestions and therefore wishes to appeal to all national service personnel to remain calm and go through the registration process smoothly".
