GCNet Shines Again…. Adjudged ICT Company Of The Year
GCNet has won the coveted ICT Company of the Year award at the 7th Edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards 2017 (GITTA) held in Accra.
GCNet also emerged as Public Sector e-solutions Provider of the Year for the second successive time, capping years of pioneering leadership as an Innovator and Leader in the Provision of e-Solutions to Government and its agencies through the deployment of a Single Window platform which connects over 10,000 actors in the trade space.
GCNet’s recognition as ICT Company of the Year and e-Solutions Provider of the Year for the Public Sector stemmed from its continued investments in building I.T infrastructure and capacity consistent with its mission to provide ICT based solutions that foster Trade Development and Facilitation, promote business competitiveness and ensure effective mobilization of revenue for Government.
GCNet provides e-Solutions to Government, by offering electronic platforms for Revenue Mobilization and Trade Facilitation, easing trade processes with system availability nationwide and has successfully deployed an EDI system namely Ghana TradeNet, a Customs system, the Ghana Customs Management System (GCMS), the i-Transit Systems for the processing of goods in transit, an Electronic Business Registration System and an Electronic Tax Administration System.
These awards come on the back of the recent milestones chalked at the maiden Ghana Shippers Awards where GCNet took home the two top most awards: Trade Facilitation Company of the Year and CEO of the Year.
The GCNet deployed systems are extensively identified as centralto Government revenue mobilization with 98% of GRA revenue collected through the GCNet platforms. Its Trade Facilitation infrastructure support structure is anchored on five data recovery centres across the country including a Tier III facility which operates on international models of guaranteeing 99.982% availability for Tier III facilities.
As a repository of government data, GCNet also continues to leverage on many international certification regimes including ISO 27001 for information security management and ISO 9000 for quality management to further ensure security standards and compliance catering for the over 97 Customs sites and more than 50 Tax offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority across the length and breadth of the country.
Commenting on the awards, Mrs. Aba Lokko, Corporate Communications Manager, observed GCNet will continually strive to be and remain the leader in the provision of e-solutions in Africa with tailored service offerings to ease the burden of doing business and add value to the trade chain while maximizing revenue collection.
“We will build on our 15 year track record of excellence and innovation while working with Government and the people of Ghana to contribute to national development for the benefit of all Ghanaians”Mrs. Lokko assured.
In all, more than 20 companies competed for over 20 award categories including the flagship recognition for the night, CEO of the Year award, which was won by the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Ebenezer Asante.
Mr. Joseph Acquah (left) from GCNet receiving the Public Sector e-Solutions Provider Award at the 7th GITTA Night held in Accra.
