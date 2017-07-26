modernghana logo

Eastern Region NPP Holds Annual Delegates Conference Tomorrow

Kwasi Frimpong
20 minutes ago | Regional News

All is set for the ruling New Patriotic Party to hold this years Annual Delegates Conference of the party. The conference which will be held at Bedtime hotel, Koforidua is expected to bring on board all Ministers from the region, members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives as well as all party constituency executives and supporters from the region.

In a memo signed by Mr. Prince Aboagye the regional secretary and sent accross inviting people for the program and copied it read "The Eastern Regional Leadership of the New Patriotic Party with pleasure invites you to attend its Regional Delegates Conference on Wednesday, 26th of July, 2017.

The venue for the Regional Delegates Conference is Bedtime Hotel-Koforidua on the Koforidua Technical University Road at 10:00 am prompt.

Your presence would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in anticipation."
Speaking to the media on their preparation towards the program, Mr. David Prah, the regional communication's officer stated that measures have been put in place to ensure an incident free conference.

He stated that leadership of the party at the constituency level have been tasked to see to it that proper transportation arrangements are made for people who will be attending the program.

He added that security issues have been dealt with and they are looking forward for a successful regional delegates conference.

