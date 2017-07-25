TOP STORIES
Sensitisation workshop on GMIS for journalists
Accra, July 25, GNA - The Ghana Statistical Service has organised a day's sensitisation workshop for media practitioners to equip them with the needed understanding of the concept used in the Ghana Malaria Indicator Survey (GMIS) report 2016.
The workshop was to enhance effective dissemination of findings of the survey which was conducted from October to December 2016, across the country and expected to be launched on Thursday in Accra.
Mr Sixtus Dery, The Upper West Regional Statistician, said the survey was aimed at producing current estimates of key malaria indicators, measure the extent of ownership and use of mosquito nets, identify practices used to treat malaria among children under five and the use of specific anti-malarial medications.
It was also to assess coverage of intermittent preventive treatment to protect pregnant women, to measure indicators of behaviour change communication messages, knowledge, and practices about malaria and to measure the prevalence of malaria and anaemia among children from six -59 months.
He said the survey, which was the first of its kind, was also to inform policy makers and programme managers in evaluating and designing programmes and strategies to improve malaria control.
He said the nationwide survey was conducted in 93 urban and 107 rural clusters, comprising 30 households per cluster.
Women from 15 to 49 years and children from six to 59 months in 6000 households were selected.
Mr Dery said the survey adopted two type of questionnaires, the household and women questionnaires, adding that biomarkers were also used.
He noted that 72 field staff, including 15 biomarker technicians were sent onto the field to collect data, adding that the response rate for both methodology was 99 percent representing an overwhelming majority.
'In total, 6003 households were selected, but 5, 841 were interviewed. Out of the 5,186 eligible women, 5,150 were interviewed.'
He said other issues captured by the report include drinking water sources, sanitation, specifically toilet facilities literacy rate, health insurance coverage, malaria prevention strategies among others.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
