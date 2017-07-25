modernghana logo

Let's help Children with Disability to practice hand-washing - UNICEF

GNA
56 minutes ago | Health

Avakpedome (VR), July 25, GNA - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has asked Special Needs Teachers in the Volta region to encourage Children with Disability (CWD) to practice "effective hand washing".

Ms Offeibea Baddoo, Communications Officer, UNICEF-Ghana, said all inclusive education meant Children with Disabilities must be able to use all facilities in the school environment and urged teachers to help them locate and use "tippy taps" in washing their hands with soap.

She said this when a UNICEF team toured some public schools in the region to ascertain effectiveness of hand washing activities in schools.

She said hand washing with soap "is a simple behaviour" that had proven to be an effective mechanism in averting diarrhoea and other infectious diseases among school children, for which reason Children with Disabilities must not be left out.

Mr Victor Bobison, Head of Special Needs, Avakpedome D/A School, said since the construction of "tippy tap" in the school, children with special needs hardly report of illness and were regular in school.

UNICEF says millions of children die globally every year from preventable diseases such as diarrhoea and acute respiratory infections and that hand washing with soap was the most cost-effective way of reducing the global infectious disease burden.

It says in addition to the direct health consequences of these diseases, such as delays in physical development and cognitive abilities, there were other indirect negative impacts for children, such as diarrhoea diseases leading to higher rates of absenteeism and lower educational attainment, with the latter disproportionately affecting young girls.

GNA

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

