President nominates three DCEs
By GNA Reporter
Accra, July 25, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in accordance with article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936, has nominated three persons for the position of Municipal and District Chief Executives (DCEs).
They are Madam Susan Akomea for Asante Akim Central Municipality in the Ashanti Region; Mr Oscar Liwaal for Bukpurugu District in the Northern Region and Kadey Phanuel Donkor for Adaklu District in the Volta Region.
A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, requested the nominees to liaise with their respective Regional Electoral Commissions to initiate the process for their confirmation.
The nominees must secure at least two-thirds of the valid votes cast by the assembly members to get the job.
GNA
