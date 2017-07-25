TOP STORIES
Residents from six coastal districts in WR demand amenities
Takoradi, July 25 GNA - The Western Region Coastal Foundation (WRCF) is working to reach out to 18,168 new residents in 120 communities along the six coastal districts on assessing the impact of oil and gas activities in the area.
The outreach, according to Mr Oswald Felli, the Communications Manager, is to find solutions to problems of social amenities and other concerns associated with the oil find.
He said this at the fifth Citizenry Advisory Council (CAC) Public session in Takoradi in the Western Region.
Mr Felli said the engagements with such communities helps to manage their concerns and help find solutions such as building new places of convenience, improving drainage systems and speeding up the construction of health centres.
The WRCF's CAC includes traditional leaders, members of parliament, oil and gas representatives, conservation managers, journalists and activists.
The forums and community engagement are carried out to discuss community issues and examine common themes.
At the fifth CAC public session, assembly members from Bakado, Ohiamadwen, Ahanta West requested that drainage, activities of quarry operators and issues of potable water supply and the citing of a tertiary institution at Ahanta West were enhanced to make life and living more comfortable in those communities' respectively.
The public session was to allow communities to share success stories and as well hear new concerns from such community engagements.
Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, Chairperson of the CAC, said the Council would continue to deliberate on concerns of communities within the six coastal districts which were impacted by activities of the oil and gas companies.
He said despite the favorable response from duty bearers on concerns of communities, much is needed to be done to address challenges of exclusion zones, youth unemployment, floods, the receding coast and poor road network hindering local trade.
The Chairperson said the burden is on government, oil and gas companies and the communities to finding lasting solutions adding that, 'These are all potential threats to security, because communities do not see changes in their lives in spite of the oil revenue".
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
