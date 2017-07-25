TOP STORIES
GNAT/CTF builds capacity of 500 teachers in Central Region
Cape Coast, July 25, GNA - A five day in-service training course for about 500 selected teachers in the Central Region has opened in Cape Coast with a call on education stakeholders to commit more to the regular re-training of teachers.
The training is aimed at deepening the teachers' knowledge and understanding of subject contents, leadership and administrative skills to be relevant to the child in the classroom.
It is being organised by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in collaboration with the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF) under its "GNAT/CTF 'Nkabom' Project Overseas in-service training workshop for teachers.
Similar training has been held in the Western and Greater Accra regions and is expected to benefit over 1,360 teachers from the three regions.
Participants would be taken through courses such as basic administration, primary mathematics and science, special female mathematics and science, Junior High School (JHS) Mathematics, English, Science, French, social studies and JHS basic design and technology.
Others are SHS English, Mathematics and Integrated Science, General Paper for all in gender issues, Nkabom whole school readiness for numeracy and literacy as well as Nkabom beginning teachers mentorship.
Some of the topics have been designed for teachers serving in deprived and under-served areas to improve their teaching skills, creativity and enhance greater community participation in the development of education in their respective communities.
Madam Gifty Apanbil, Deputy General Secretary of Education and Professional Development, said the courses were carefully selected based on feedback from Subject Teachers Association (CCSTA), West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Chief Examiners Report as well as concerns of students and previous participants.
She said GNAT as a professional organisation, believed in continuous education and professional development of its members, hence the training.
Madam Apanbil said that GNAT as a major stakeholder in education in Ghana also believed in the right of every Ghanaian child to have free quality basic education as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and in the Social Development Goals (SDGs).
This, she said, could only be achieved if teachers were given continuous and professional in-service training in their chosen subjects.
Ms Apanbil said training of quality teachers and maintaining them in the classroom should be of primary concern to members, the government and all other stakeholders in the education enterprise.
Mr Thomas Agyei Baffour, Deputy Central Regional Minister, commended GNAT and CTF for taking the responsibility to build the professional competence of members to function effectively and efficiently in their work.
He expressed the hope that teachers would bring their experiences and knowledge to bare to engender the kind of interaction needed to fashion out ways of solving the numerous problems confronting the delivery of quality of education..
Mr David Afram, Regional Director of Education, said teachers remain key actors in the success of education in the country and reiterated the need for them to constantly upgrade their knowledge.
Ms Lindsay Freedman, Team Leader of CTF, said it was committed to working towards a common goal of providing professional development to teachers in Ghana to solidify the achievement of quality education for all.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
