Increased corporate tax poses threat to rural and community banks - ARB
Sandema (U/E), July 25, GNA - The Association of Rural Banks (ARB) says the increase in corporate tax from eight to 25 per cent by the Bank of Ghana on Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) is a major threat to their operations.
Alhaji Sharif Adams, the President of the Upper East Chapter of the Association, said this at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Builsa Community Bank Limited at Sandema in the Builsa District, and said since the increment of the corporate tax in 2016, operations of the RCBs had been difficult.
He said the Association had, therefore, petitioned the Government, through the Vice President, to review the corporate tax.
Alhaji Adams commended the Builsa Community Bank for making significant strides in the 2016 review year, in spite of the numerous challenges the country faced such as a fall in the value of the cedi and rising inflation and debts.
He proposed to the Management of the Bank to strengthen the banking systems through the microfinance and Susu linked businesses.
'Although almost all rural and community banks are operating some form of microfinance, it will appear that we have the potentials to achieve a lot more. It is time for the rural and community banks to re-think microfinance and susu links, given the proliferation of microfinance in their catchment areas and promote it to sustain their banks,' he said.
Alhaji Adams, whilst calling on the Management of the Bank to take advantage of government's 'Planting for Food and Jobs' and the 'One District One Factory' programmes in its catchment areas, said staff of Bank must undergo periodic training to enhance their performance.
Mr Frank Fuseine Adongo, the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, said in the wake of calls for financial inclusion to reduce inequality and guarantee prosperity there was the need for rural and community banks to design portfolios that would cater for the needs of the poor.
He, therefore, called on the Builsa Community Bank to enter into partnership with the municipal and district assemblies to roll out local economic development initiatives.
Alhaji Awudu Hayatudeen, the General Manager of the Bank, said over the years the Bank had been successful in its ventures which contributed to receiving the Second Runner Up-Loan Financing Award from the Association of Rural Banks Ghana and USAID-FinGAP.
The Bank, he said, had also financed the greatest number of agribusinesses including small, medium and large scale enterprises nationwide in rice, maize and soya bean value chains.
He said it would continue to embark on innovate ideas to improve upon the banking services and ensure it maintained its credibility of consistently paying dividends to its shareholders.
He, therefore, appealed to the public to patronize the services of the Bank.
GNA
By Samuel Akapule, GNA
