We will support you in everything – Bawumia assures family of constable
The Vice President has assured family of the police officer who was shot and killed last two weeks during a car snatching incident at La Paz, of government support.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia told the relatives, “we will be very supportive throughout the process, the funeral [and] everything.”
He told the family at a meeting held at the Tesano Community Policing Center, the President was saddened by the news about the death of the officer.
“It is with a heavy heart [because] he was performing his duties until he met his very untimely death,” the Vice President said.
Constable Daniel Owusu was shot and killed on July 13 when he tried to stop two armed robbers from their operation at La Paz in Accra. His colleague Constable Djibril Alhassan was also shot but he survived.
After a tip-off, the police reportedly arrested some suspects from their hideouts in connection with the attack.
The widow of the deceased officer has appealed to government to give her husband a state funeral as was accorded late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama. The soldier was murdered by some residents at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region last month.
Meeting family members of the fallen officer two weeks after the tragedy, Dr Bawumia told them the country is not going to forget about them.
“Know that you are a member of the whole entire police family…we are not going to leave you alone,” the Vice President said.
Dr Bawumia conveyed to the family, the condolences of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Police Council and the entire members of government.
"We cannot explain why things like this happen, I know your pain is very deep [but] the state is not going to forget about you," the Vice President added.
Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu and other government officials.
