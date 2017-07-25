modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

‘Unemployed’ NPP youth seize contractor’s equipment over jobs

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Headlines

Some youth who claim to be supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) have stopped construction work on the Yendi-Bimbilla section of the Eastern Corridor roads demanding immediate employment.

The youth on Monday seized construction equipment belonging the contractors, Andre Quadrez Construction Company.

They vowed that they will not release the equipment till they are employed the company.

Citi News sources say their action prompted an emergency meeting with some constituency executives of the party with the company to find an amicable solution to the impasse.

The Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed who had been briefed on the matter in a meeting with the youth assured them that he will ensure the company employs them.

He expressed his appreciation to the youth for their support to the party and roles in ensuring it came to power.

He said the government will ensure that they do not suffer.

“Please be patient. I know you are aggrieved. It was due to your hard work and sleepless nights that the NPP came to power and we are not going to let you suffer. We said you are going to give you jobs and we are going to do that for you,” he said.

“I've have come to meet with the contractors, and we have scheduled Wednesday for a final meeting. I have also asked the security to ensure that the yard is locked. They should make sure that they do not open it. So be patient, they will definitely employ all of you,” he added.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Headlines

TOP STORIES

Let’s not undermine corruption fight in special prosecutor’s bill – Ma...

3 hours ago

NHIA Suspends Capitation Programme

3 hours ago

quot-img-1there is a great way back to child at home, if i know the way.

By: nana sir lordkabee(a quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line