Scientist discovers local plant that can produce Omega 3 eggs
A scientist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has discovered a local plant for cheaper production of Omega-3 eggs called Designer eggs.
Dr. Jacob Alhassan Hamidu of the Department of Animal Science, KNUST says the discovery could also produce the eggs at cheaper cost.
“We have identified a plant in Ghana which can be used for the enrichment and make the production of the eggs cheaper,” he said.
He was speaking at a community school open day and outreach at Appiadu-Kokoben, in Kumasi.
Dr. Hamidu is the brain behind theOmega-3Eggs Project in Ghana.
In 2014, He received 112,000.00 Canadian dollars funding from the Grand Challenges Canada, which supports bold ideas with big impact innovations by scientists in both low and middle income countries.
Dr. Hamidu presently uses flax seed oil which contains high levels of the alpha linoliec acid, one of the Omega 3 fatty acids, substances essential for brain development.
It also has potential to help reduce cardiovascular diseases in adults.
He aspires to make the designer eggs more accessible, especially, to rural children.
Dr.Hamidu wants government to incorporate Omega-3 eggs into the School Feeding Programme.
He says such a move will provide jobs along the poultry value chain.
“Under the School Feeding Programme government can make it compulsory that every child should consume an egg a day and therefore engage farmers from crops to poultry,” he advocated.
“We have Planting for Food and Jobs; the government can say raising chicken for food in producing eggs, this will go a long way to reduce poverty,” he added.
Dr. Hamidu says he is looking forward for funding to expand egg production from the local plant and advocates government to take on such a challenge.
