EC Boss sues lawyer for petitioners for defamation
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has proceeded to court with a suit against the lawyer for some faceless petitioners to court.
Charlotte Osei is seeking damages from the court against Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, who on behalf of some unnamed workers of the Electoral Commission petitioned the president to remove the Chairperson of the Commission over stated misconduct.
In a suit on Monday July 24, 2017 and intercepted by Myjoyonline.com, lawyer for the EC Chair Thadeus Sory said the claims contained in the petition which were publicised both in the social and traditional media were false and dafamatory.
He has consequently asked the court to direct the defendant to retract the comments, and apologise for same.
Background
The country was shocked last week Thursday with a 27-point petition pregnant with allegations of misconduct against the EC Chair.
The petition which was to trigger the full impeachment processes under Article 146 of the Constitution partly described the EC Chair as incompetent, corrupt, fraudulent and autocratic.
The petition, signed by private legal practitioner, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang stated among others, that the Chairperson of the Commission in many instances breached the Procurement Law in procuring goods and services for the Commission.
In what the petitioners claim to be a one-woman show, Charlotte Osei was alleged to have unilaterally and without recourse to procurement procedures engaged the services of lawyers, [email protected] who represented the Commission in the pre-election legal banter with aggrieved parties and disqualified flagbearers.
She was also alleged to have abrogated an existing contract with Super Tech Ltd. (STL), unilaterally renegotiating and re-awarding the contract at new sum of $21,999,592 without serious regard to the tender processes.
“The chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei unilaterally awarded a contract of about $25,000 to a South African company Quazar Limited to change and re-develop the Commission’s Logo under the guise of rebranding without going through tender contrary to the Public Procurement Act,” point 26 of the petition read.
More soon;
