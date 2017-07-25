TOP STORIES
Vodafone introduces relationship manager for section of customers
Telecom companies are taking customer service a notch higher by making available Relationship Managers for their high-end customers – just as in the banking sector.
Vodafone is the latest to launch such a service dubbed Vodafone Black Concept.
Launching the product in Accra, Chief Executive of Vodafone, Yolanda Cuba noted Vodafone’s pedigree as a technology company and telecommunication services provider is unquestionable, and that is the basis for the promise that Vodafone Black represents.
Vodafone Black is expected to change the way customers are engaged anytime there is an encounter.
She said it was first to understand the needs, preferences and desires of men and women who enjoy exclusivity; who enjoy the finer things in life.
Through the various interactions the company had on the journey of innovation, it arrived at the Vodafone Black proposition, which is an invitation-only executive club, offering exclusive experiences to customers like.
Vodafone Black commits to deliver specially designed offers that will allow customers to do a lot of things.
Business & Finance