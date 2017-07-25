TOP STORIES
Gender activists want girl child education prioritised
Gender activists are demanding that education stakeholders prioritise girl child education as the surest way to help lift communities out of poverty.
According to Executive Chairperson of NGO Global Women Development Promoters (GLOWDEP), Victoria Amaglo Norgbey, although education is good for all children.
Speaking at the at a sensitisation programme for students in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, she said, “studies have shown that the dividend for educational investment is often higher for women than men.”
She noted that despite the fact that substantial progress has been made in increasing girl child education over the years more needs to be done.
“Educated women have a greater chance of escaping poverty, leading healthier and more productive lives, and raising the standard of living for their children, families, and communities,” she said.
She is calling on various stakeholders to join hands and ensure education is provided for both males and females.
The Girl-Child Education and Women Empowerment Programme which is funded by the French Embassy in Ghana was held for students of the Mafi Kumase and Adidome Senior High Schools, as well some selected basic schools in the Adidome Township of the Central Tongu District.
Over 3000 students participated in updating themselves on the current opportunities in the educational arena and the need to prepare themselves for it.
They were introduced to study options and the corresponding careers at the tertiary institutions.
GLOWDEP also organized career counseling walk for 50 selected female students in the district. Beneficiary female students were attached to mentors and female role models to encourage them to work harder.
These 50 students were used to form Peer Educators Club in the Schools.
There was also sensitisation programmes for over 350 pupils in basic schools on the need to avoid teenage pregnancy.
GLOWDEP is a Non-Governmental Organization established in 2005 with special focus on the development of girls and women but believes in gender equity at all levels for sustainable development.
Madam Debora Anku, the Head of Home Economics Department of the Adidome Senior High School noted, “you have come at a good time where the students need to be encouraged and given direction.
"With this, they would sit and know that their future is bright. They will learn and desist from acts that would ruin their future”.
Mr. Franklin Amesimeku, the Assistant Headmaster of the Mafi Kumase Senior High School said, “We hope this programme would inspire and give confidence to the students especially the females to be able to take their studies very serious.”
