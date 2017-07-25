TOP STORIES
A Leader Must Fight Discontentment
Beware dear leader, discontentment is an open door for Satan to tempt you. God has chosen to give you certain things and has also chosen to withhold certain things from you. “For the LORD Most High is to be feared, a great King over all the earth. He subdues peoples under us and nations under our feet. HE CHOOSES OUR INHERITANCE FOR US” (Psalm 47:2-4 NASB).
But HE SHALL NOT MULTIPLY HORSES TO HIMSELF, nor cause the people to return to Egypt, to the end that he should multiply horses: forasmuch as the Lord hath said unto you, Ye shall henceforth return no more that way. NEITHER SHALL HE MULTIPLY WIVES TO HIMSELF, that his heart turn not away: NEITHER SHALL HE GREATLY MULTIPLY TO HIMSELF SILVER AND GOLD.
Deuteronomy 17:14-17
When you have the spirit of contentment, the desire for all these things goes and your love is turned towards the Lord. Then you set your affection on things above and desire the will of God and the presence of God more than anything else. With the spirit of contentment, you are then happy to get along with whatever basic things are available.
Can't you see that our lives are filled with searchings, graspings, strivings for things we will never attain? Everybody wants a bigger house, more money, more land, more cars, more women, more men and more love.
Discontentment Can Make You Lose Everything
Roots of Discontentment: Comparison and Jealousy
Comparison and jealousy are the roots of discontentment. You are comparing yourself with the wrong thing. Through comparison you will give yourself a wrong vision for your life. God has a special calling for you that does not compare with anyone else.
For WE DARE NOT make ourselves of the number, or COMPARE OURSELVES with some that commend themselves: but they measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise.
2 Corinthians 10:12
And when they had received it, they murmured against the good man of the house, Saying, These last have wrought but one hour, and THOU HAST MADE THEM EQUAL UNTO US, which have borne the burden and heat of the day. But he answered one of them, and said, Friend, I do thee no wrong: didst not thou agree with me for a penny? Take that thine is, and go thy way: I will give unto this last, even as unto thee. Is it not lawful for me to do what I will with mine own? Is thine eye evil, because I am good?
Matthew 20:1-15
Why are you comparing yourself with the wrong people? Why are you becoming jealous? You are opening the door for the spirit of discontentment and destruction. Whenever snakes step out of their hiding places to seek food, they endanger their lives. When the snake sleeps in its hiding place without seeking more food it is often safe. Do not open the door for the spirit of discontentment and destruction to come into your life! Be happy! Be content!
By Dag Heward-Mills
