Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Mining Royalties Increased
Mining Royalties IncreasedThe government has increased royalties accruing from mineral resources from the current 15 percent to 20 percent.
It has also put in place measures to ensure proper exploitation of the resources to accelerate development of the mining communities.
The government has also resolved to continue to engage mining companies to improve Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to enhance development of their host communities.
This was contained in an address read on behalf of the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kweku Afriyie at the Zone one Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition held at Tarkwa in the Western Region.
The event, which was organized under the auspices of the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission, was on theme, 'Safe and Responsible Mining, Our Heritage.'
The participating companies included AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited, Golden Star Resources Wassa Mine, Ghana Manganese Company Limited, Newmont Akyem mine and their respective Community Safety Brigades. They demonstrated their knowledge in safety.
The Regional Minister mentioned that safety and First Aid was cardinal in all facets of life, for which reason it was prudent for everyone to be equipped with some basic first aid knowledge.
He bemoaned the wanton destruction and degradation of the forests and water bodies and sometimes the tragic deaths of the youth in the mining sector, particularly those engaged in small-scale mining.
The Regional Minister noted that the current government takes serious view of the impact of both large and small-scale mining activities on the livelihood and safety of those directly and indirectly involved in the sector.
“Mining companies should therefore put in place adequate and effective measures to ensure the achievements of standards as outlined in the Mineral and Mining Policy of Ghana,” he added.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, indicated that the safety competition was part of the Chamber's untiring efforts to promote safety practices as core values in the mining industry.
He revealed that data from the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission indicated that the mining industry recorded a reduction in all cases in 2016, except for First Aid injury.
He mentioned that the frequency of Serious Accidents decreased from 19 in 2015 to 17 in 2016 while the recorded cases of fatality declined from four to three over the same period.
“The incidence of non-employee accidents dipped from four in 2015 to zero in 2016. However, the cases of First Aid injuries increased from 155 in 2015 to 184 in 2016”, he added.
He pointed out that the Chamber and its members would continue to adopt technologies and practices that would guarantee zero harm at various work places.
In an address read on his behalf, Jasper Musadaidzwa, Managing Director of AgloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine based in Tarkwa, noted that safety remained deeply entrenched in the company's operational activities.
“We have even extended First Aid training to our host communities. On regular basis, we engage the communities on safety drills, cyanide training Community Health Outreach programmes,” he pointed out.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa
Business & Finance