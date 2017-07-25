TOP STORIES
Decency is not pride for the sake of decencyBy: babansala ramxy
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
PWDs To Get 30% GoG Contracts – Adwoa Safo Reveals
The Minister of State in-charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has said that as part of efforts at strengthening the capacities of local contractors, the government has instituted a policy under which 70 percent of all contracts or projects shall be awarded to local contractors.
Out of this 70 percent, 30 percent of the contracts or projects shall be awarded to Persons with Disability (PWDs), women and those in youth employment.
“It is a policy the government, under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is committed to implement. And very soon, my office [Ministry of Public Procurement] will come out with how it is going to be done,” she noted.
Hon. Adwoa Safo revealed this on Thursday, July 20, 2017 when she paid a working visit to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and interacted with its Chief Executive, Kwasi Agyeman Busia and some top management officials.
She called on them to re-align their operations to fit into the government's public procurement policy.
The visit forms part of her scheduled activities to public or state owned institutions or companies that are heavily involved in procurement activities.
Commenting further, Hon. Adwoa Safo, said in order for the PWDs and women to strongly make a case in bidding for government contracts or projects, the Ministry of Public Procurement will organize a training workshop where their capacity and technical know-how will be built to do so.
She also told the DVLA management staff about efforts by her ministry to get the two existing laws (Public Procurement Act, (Act 663) and Public Procurement (Amended) Act (Act 914) governing Public Procurement in the country harmonized for easy reading and referencing since players in the public procurement chain will have to use the two documents at all times in order not to find themselves at the wrong side of the law.
The Minister, together with her team, was taken through a power-point presentation by Bob Tay, Deputy Director, Procurement & Stores over how committed the DVLA is in complying with the Public Procurement Act.
Business & Finance