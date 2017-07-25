TOP STORIES
Stephen Ntim Heads Lands Commission
Stephen Ayesu Ntim, former National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Lands Commission.
The Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare communicated the appointment to Mr Ntim in a letter dated July 18, 2017.
“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally for your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or others of this appointment. Thank you,” the letter said.
Repealed Law
Surprisingly, the letter announcing the appointment, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online quoted a repealed law.
The Chief of Staff used the repealed 1994 Act instead of the Lands Commission Act, 2008, Act 767.
The letter stated “Pursuant to Section 5 (1) of the Lands Commission Act, 1994 (Act 483), the President of the Republic of Ghana in consultation with the Council of State hereby appoints you as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Lands Commission.
However, the Chairman and other members of the Commission are appointed under section 8 of the Lands Commission Act, 2008, Act 767 but the 1994 Act cites Section 5.
“This means that there is no appointment and the letter will have to be withdrawn and corrected. You cannot appoint on nothing,” a legal expert emphasised.
Mr Stephen Ntim has contested twice for the position of National Chairman of the NPP but has not been successful.
