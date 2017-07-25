TOP STORIES
HE WHO LAUGH LAST LAUGH BESTBy: ADAM HUSEIN
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Woyome Grilled Over GH¢51.2m
Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, says it's an error for the Attorney General (AG) to haul him before the Supreme Court over the GH¢51.2 million judgement debt paid to him by the state.
According to the visibly miffed businessman, there already exists a payment plan between him and the AG, and wondered why he had been brought before the apex court for grilling over the issue.
He said the state was using the Supreme Court to achieve “what they could not achieve earlier.”
According to him, “The state is here to take money from me, that is erroneous. I have agreement with the state…”
Mr. Woyome, who was under a two-hour oral examination by Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney General, retorted, “…the state has come improperly before the court; I have paid money to the state, for the state to come ex-parte is misleading the court.”
He indicated that since 2012 he had not been in business, maintaining that he had lost all his businesses after his arrest in 2011 and subsequent trial.
He indicated that he spent all his time in court to the detriment of his businesses.
“…Since I returned into the country in 1999 until the date of my infamous arrest and prosecution, which I know to be persecution…Since that arrest I have not functioned again as a businessman because I am in court day-in-day-out together with the great challenges…”
Mr. Agbesi Woyome and his lawyer, Ken Stephen Anku, who had initially vehemently objected to specifically telling the court what kind of business he was doing, disclosed that he (Woyome) had been operating a few companies and had also been acting as a business consultant.
“My lord, my business has been sourcing for funds for projects which are mostly owned by government and have been one of the directors of the companies that introduced Redbull Energy Drink into Ghana and the rest of West Africa,” the NDC financier stated.
When asked about the AAW Management Consulting Services, which was incorporated in September 2016, Mr. Woyome said the company, despite being established in 2016, is still not in business.
In an answer to a question on Anator Holding Company Limited, the judgment debt beneficiary said he is a shareholder of the company, although he could not remember his percentage share, adding, “I am the director (and) executive chairman, it's incorrect that it's wholly owned by me…”
Touching on his possible landed properties in the country, the deputy AG said houses at Abelemkpe and Kokomlemle belong to him (Woyome.)
He claimed “I own the Kokomlemle house together with my family; you cannot say that for the Abelemkpe house.”
Insisting that the Abelemkpe house belongs to his brother in America, Mr. Woyome argued, “It's a house owned by my junior brother in America and made it available for the use of the family for a year now.”
Mr. Yeboah Dame, as a result, urged Justice Benin to compel Woyome to produce the documents on the said house pursuant to Order 46 Rule 1 of High Court Civil Procedures CI 47.
On that, Mr. Woyome maintained, “I have not lied; never have I lied. The state may go ahead to do whatever they want…”
Subpoena
The court ordered the registrar to subpoena the Registrar of the Lands Commission to provide details on the ownership of the house, as it is on their records.
The court has as well ordered Woyome's counsel (Ken Anku) to furnish it with the number of the houses at Ablelemkpe by close of day Friday, July 28, 2017.
The case was adjourned until October 2, 2017.
The judge had placed an embargo on the shares owned by the businessman in 11 companies, following his indebtedness to the state.
The businesses affected include those in Anator Holding Company Limited, AAW Management Consulting Services Limited, Green Township Security Services Company Limited, Anator Construction Company Limited, Woyome Brothers International Limited and Stewise Anator Company Limited.
The rest are Stewise Shopping Company Limited, Green Townships and Industrial Parks Development Company Limited, Anator Power Company Limited, Green Townships (GH) Company Limited and Special Economic Zone International Trading Company Limited.
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
[email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News