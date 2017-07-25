TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
BA NPP Calls For Unity
Speaker after speaker over the weekend called for unity among party faithful during the 24th Annual Regional Delegates' Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sunyani, the Brong-Ahafo Regional capital.
They noted that it is only with unity that they would be able to fight for what the region is entitled to as a whole.
The conference, which brought together all party bigwigs serving at national, regional and district levels, ministers, regional ministers, municipal/district chief executives as well as party foot soldiers, was to take stock of the party's activities in the region since winning last year's crucial elections and present resolutions to the National Delegates' Conference for deliberations.
Among the key figures were Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah; the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremey; the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and some past ministers who served under the erstwhile Kufuor administration, notably, Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi.
Addressing them, NPP Regional Chairman Adu Appiah, praised the regional executives for working hard and wrestling five more parliamentary seats from the then incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections – bringing the NPP seats in the region to 20 as against nine for the now opposition NDC.
He asked the MMDCEs in the region to open their doors to party members and foot soldiers in the award of contracts to strengthen the party. He asked those who expected appointments but did not get them not to antagonize those in high positions but work together in unity.
Mr Adu Appiah appealed to the national executives to provide logistics, especially vehicles, to enable the party carry out its responsibilities in the region.
The Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, said the conference was to take stock of their achievements and challenges since the party won power and formed a government. He added that the NPP has four years to account for its stewardship and so members should stop backbiting and rather reconcile with one another to work hard for another electoral victory in 2020.
Lawyer Asomah-Cheremey advised members to endeavour to endear the party to the hearts of others and draw them in.
Jaman South MP, Maama Afful, who is also the chairman of BA parliamentary caucus, lamented the disunity among members that had apparently deprived the region of more ministerial and chief executive officer positions.
FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani
NPP News