TOP STORIES
you're not useless because your idea doesn't match the other person, still push through idea and it'll work for a huge group'By: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Akufo-Addo under pressure to probe EC chaos
President Akufo-Addo is under intense pressure to initiate a thorough probe into unfolding scandal at the Electoral Commission (EC).
Joy News’ has learnt, forces within the New Patriotic Party, other political parties and civil society groups want the President to take steps to restore public confidence in the EC which has been embroiled a media war among some commissioners.
There have been a string of serious allegations from members of the commission against each other.
The EC chairperson Charlotte Osei has accused the deputy commissioner in charge of Operations, Amadu Sulley for bagging some ¢6 million from political parties without the knowledge of the finance department of the Commission.
He has denied as has another deputy commissioner Georgina Amankwah who has been accused by Charlotte Osei of illegally signing contracts worth GHC40m.
Charlotte Osei also stands accused by some section of the staff who have triggered a process to have her impeached.
The President’s campaign manager in the 2016 elections, Peter Mac Manu, suggested that the president should “call for a multi-dimensional or quasi-judiciary body to investigate things that are coming out”.
General Secretary, Mutala Mohammed, of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) also said “we all know their credibility and sanctity is soiled.”
He added that “there is a need for all these commissioners to step aside for an independent commission to be set to investigate into the allegations and tell the public whether it has merit or not.
He also stated that the investigation will help redeem the lost credibility of the commission.
The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Lawson, also said the party is just observing how events are unfolding.
Meanwhile the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is calling for a cease fire and has also requested for an investigation into the matter.
The national coordinator of CODEO, Albert Arhin, also a former Director of Operations at the Electoral Commission said “in the next few weeks or months, there should be a civil probe into all these allegations.”
The President has already received a petition demanding the removal of the chairperson of the EC and is expected to forward it to the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo who will determine whether the claims are worth investigating.
Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu | [Intern] | [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics