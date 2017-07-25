TOP STORIES
Nayele’s $1.6m East Legon house to be sold by State
Financial and Tax division of the High Court has ordered the confiscation of property belonging to convicted drug trafficker, Nayele Ametefe.
The properties, comprising houses located in East Legon and Kumasi, came up for litigation when Nayele’s mother contended that she owned them.
Delivering her Judgment, the Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa said the evidence provided left her no choice but to conclude that the East Legon Property belonged to the drug convict.
However, the second property located in Kumasi cannot be confiscated by the State because the state could not prove that the jailed Nayele owned the property.
The property estimated at $1.6 million would be sold and the revenue derived would be distributed as follows; 50% Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), 20% to Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO),15% to the Consolidated fund and 15% to the Judicial Service of Ghana.
The sharing is in accordance with section 66 of Act 804, the Economic and Organized Crime Office Act, 2010.
Nayele, who is currently serving an eight-year jail sentence in the United Kingdom, was arrested on November 10, 2014, at the Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom, by officers of the UK Border Force with 12.5 kg of cocaine worth $5million in her hand luggage.
The 33-year-old, who pleaded guilty to carrying 12 kilos of cocaine to the United Kingdom, was sentenced on her own plea by the Isleworth Crown Court in London on January 2015.
By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
