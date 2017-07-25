TOP STORIES
Electorates are over demanding from politicians
Governance Expert and Economist, Mr. Kusi Boafo, has asked Ghanaian electorates to limit their demands on politicians since too much and unnecessary demands on them could push them into corrupt practices that has tendency of jeopardizing the country’s young democracy.
Mr. Kusi Boafo told Space FM’s Morning Flight 877show host, Dickson Smith on Monday that, the corrupt nature of some politicians is being aided by the electorates who voted them into power.
He said the electorates have over hyped politicians in the country for far too long. The economist said “many of the electorates are charlatans who put pressure on politicians to deliver”.
Reacting to governance expert and Dean of Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Professor Albert Puni’s assertion that governance is becoming too lucrative and attracting charlatans on SPACE FM , Mr. Boafo admitted that there are charlatans in the political system, but blamed it on the electorates.
According to him, the way and manner the electorates invite politicians to their funerals, weddings, church annual harvests , and seeking favors from them, coupled with other social demands, compel politiciansto overstretch their finances which ultimately force them to seek funds from else where
He said “governance is becoming lucrative, attracting charlatans because of lack of jobs for the university graduates in the country”.
Mr. Boafo stated that “as far as the country is practicing a young democracy, ‘charlatan politicians’ would remain in the system and was optimistic that the bad ones would be weeded out as our democracy grows”.
He charged politicians, especially those aspiring to become Members of Parliament, to develop themselves well in a particular area, like anti-corruption , Child Rights Advocacy, Environment or Local Government, for them to contribute meaningfully to any debate on the floor of parliament.
The governance expert said it would be a serious problem and a waste of tax payer’s money on a minister who does not fit to be appointed to that area.
He said the electorates would punish that government who fails woefully to appoint the right and competent persons to ministerial positions.
