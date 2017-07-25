TOP STORIES
Corruption Existed In EC Long Time Before Madam Charlotte Osei- Kyei Mensah
Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan allegedly superintended over corruption while in office, Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has accused.
“Corruption within EC was there before Charlotte Osei assumed office as chairperson”, he alleged.
“I will not lay the allegations alone on the doorstep of Madam Charlotte Osei and her two deputies for the perceived corruption emanating today”, he said.
“I could remember that the immediate past chairman of the Commission couldn’t account for money used to conduct an election in a particular year when he appeared before us some time ago”, the Suame lawmaker recollected.
“I will say we should investigate both the past and present malfeasance that has happened earlier under both chairpersons “, admonishing Members of Parliament should sit up.
The embattled chairperson of the Commission, Madam Osei has been accused of single-handedly renegotiating a contract with a vendor worth $ 21,999,592 immediately she took office from her predecessor contrary to the Public Procurement Law.
Concerned Staff of the Commission therefore have petitioned the President Akufo-Addo for her removal if fond culpable of the twenty-eight allegations leveled against her.
Madam Charlotte Osei in her response to the allegations in the petition brought against her has also accused her two deputies Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley of financial malfeasance currently under investigations by the Economic and Orgarnised Crime Office (EOCO).
She alleged Deputy Chair Operations, collected funds six million Ghana cedis in cash from political parties for the organization of party primaries without recourse to the Commission, without involvement of finance department of the Commission.
