Atatürk Project Organises Health Screening
The Kemal Atatürk Project has organised a two-day health screening exercise for head potters, popularly known as Kayayei in Accra.
The program, which was organised in partnership with the Sulemana Memorial Hospital based at Mamobi, saw the disadvantages-girls screened for various diseases.
A senior nurse at the hospital who supervises the screening, Mrs Elizabeth Apedu, disclosed that suspected cases of malaria were identified among those who were screened.
She called on public and private enterprises to support programs to insecticide and clean environs populated by Kayayeis as a way of destroying mosquito breeding grounds.
A foster-mother of the Kayayeis, Madam Margaret Abosey, counselled the girls on the dangers of engaging in pre-marital sex that leads to teenage pregnancy.
Speaking through a translator, she said to the girls "you should consider your situation on the street, and not listen to any man who is trying to deceive you". "Carrying a pregnancy is difficult, let alone being a Kayayei".
Sanitary pads were distributed to the girls and they were educated on how properly use the pads.
The founder of Kunata Voluntary Organization, the NGO that operates the Kemal Atatürk Project, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, said the Atatürk facility would be located in the community of Fu at Salaga in the Northern Region, and would give needy girls purposeful education, which is part of the organisation's programs to stem-tide the movement of girls down south.
The program is also to enhance the growing relationship between Ghana and Turkey.
