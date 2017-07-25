modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

#BigJulyGetAway: Participants enjoy cruise on Indian Ocean [Photos]

CitiFMonline
19 minutes ago | General News

Participants of Citi FM's “Big July Get Away” on Tuesday had the experience of their lifetime cruising on the beautiful Indian Ocean.

The trip which began on Sunday saw 38 participants fly from Accra to Mauritius via South Africa.

They are currently lodging at the plush Ravenela Attitude hotel where they will spend four nights.

While there, the participants will embark on tours of some other scenic places in Mauritius.

The team will, after four nights at Mauritius, fly to South Africa to tour some more exciting places in that country.

The trip will end on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

BigJulyGetAway is a Citi FM initiative in partnership with South African Airways.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

My So-Called Responses To EC Boss Fake - Dep EC C'ssner

23 minutes ago

NPP 'Witch-Hunting' Kwabena Donkor – Fuseini

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Connect to the world through good books, reading, speeches, travel and media, and you will be great one day.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line