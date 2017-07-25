TOP STORIES
Understanding Charlotte Osei - EC Boss
In June 2015, President John Mahama - the then President of the Republic of Ghana was in accordance with Article 70(2) of the 1992 Constitution, appointed Mrs. Charlotte Osei as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana. Charlotte Osei's appointment as EC Boss was welcomed with range of questions and criticisms.
Many Ghanaians questioned her level of competence because she added nothing new to NCCE where she previously chaired before her appointment as EC Boss. Others also questioned her credibility as Ghanaian and her neutrality to chair the Electoral Commission since her alliance to the NDC was known to them. Among the many who was against her appointment as EC Boss is Ghana's former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.
However, with the support of the NDC - the then majority, she passed through vetting to become the EC Boss.
Mrs. Charlotte Osei is another "hell of a bold character" drown in a "dead goat syndrome". Mrs. Charlotte Osei is a physically beautiful lady full of pride and arrogance.
She was appointed by John Mahama - a man who publicly declared the dead goat syndrome in him and whose high level of incompetence devastated the trust Ghanaians have in him hence showed him a gargantuan exit in the 2016 elections. If Mrs. Charlotte Osei was appointed by John Mahama, then one will not be wrong to say that " birds of a feather flock together ". The traits in Ghana's one term president - John Mahama which led to his shameful defeat in the 2016 elections can be found in Mrs.
Charlotte Osei.
According to Madam Georgina Opoku Amankwa - one of the deputies to Charlotte Osei, Charlotte Osei wanted to rig the 2016 elections in favour of a political party but they resisted. "Madam Charlotte Osei is a dangerous character. It was her dangerous machinations that we resisted. We are accused of insubordination and arrogance because we condemned her secret meetings with some politicians to rig the December elections. We resisted being part of a conspiracy she hatched to alter results in favor of some political parties. I personally told her bluntly to abandon such moves and let the process be fair and transparent. Her announcement that only 42% turned out to vote in December was part of the conspiracy to alter results. All her deputies were unanimous that we would not support her to steal the mandate of the Ghanaian people. She is not fit for the job".
According to Madam Georgina Opoku Amankwa, Mrs. Charlotte Osei's earlier plan was to rig the elections in favour of the NDC. This is in confirmation of claims made by the Assin South MP - Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong that "Mrs. Charlotte Osei has assured John Mahama a victory in the 2016 elections". Many Ghanaians lashed Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on his constant critique of Mrs. Charlotte Osei. A Year and months down the lane, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been vindicated.
The quick response by the minority (NDC) in defense and support of Mrs. Charlotte Osei against the petition brought to the President of the Republic tells Ghanaians that the NDC has a greater interest in Charlotte Osei's position as EC Boss.
Things fall apart
According to Mrs. Charlotte Osei, her deputy - Mr. Amadu Sulley illegally took Gh¢6 million from political parties. Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has also been vindicated here. As good question to ask is; so Mrs. Charlotte Osei knew this, why didn't she reveal it till a petition was brought against her outfit? Perhaps, she was eying a greater share of the Gh¢6 million.
I pray the EOCO and other State Institutions who are and will be conducting investigation into the petition to do a clean job. The NDC must also stay away from the case if they have no interest in Charlotte Osei's position as EC Boss. The law must function as it's supposed to. No Short Cut To Heaven.
Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina
Atiwa Writer.
