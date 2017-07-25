TOP STORIES
Late President Mill's brother dismisses claims family hasn't seen autopsy report
Brother of the late President John Atta Mills has dismissed claims by his nephew that the family is yet to get hold of the autopsy report on the death of the former President.
Samuel Atta Mills, who is also MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA), openly criticised his nephew, Kofi Sam Atta Mills, for suggesting that no member of the family knows the cause of the late President’s death.
He has urged his nephew to seek answers from the elders of the family.
“At the time his father passed on, five years ago, how old was he? I was there and it has never been a topic for discussion. If he wants to speak about it, we would be glad to tell him,” the late President’s brother said.
Sam Kofi Atta Mills told Joy News’ Beatrice Adu Monday that management of the 37 Military Hospital where his father died did not give the family any autopsy report.
“I don’t think any member of my family will be able to give evidence of how President Mills passed away,” the only child of the late President said.
He made the remarks during the fifth-anniversary celebration of the passing of the former President at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.
Prof Mills is the first sitting leader in the history of the country to die in office.
He died on July 24, 2012, three days to his 68th birthday.
Details on the cause of his death remain a closely guarded secret, but there were suggestions he died from hemorrhagic stroke complications.
The late President’s brother tells his nephew to speak to his uncles and aunties for answers about his father’s death.
Meanwhile, conspicuously missing from yesterday’s memorial ceremony was wife of the late President, Mrs Naadu Mills. Deputy General Secretary of the NDC who organised the memorial, Koku Ayidoho says Mrs was invited but chose not to come.
