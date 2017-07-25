TOP STORIES
If people sit down for peace without the owner of peace,Jesus Christ,their aim can never be attained.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
5 reasons to start touring Ghana
People who travel extensively are good at planning and organising everything.
Try new cuisines
One of the most advantages of traveling is the discovery of new cuisine. Every region in Ghana has its own specialty and delicacies and you get to try them all.
Make new friends
Travelling gives you the opportunity to meet new people, learn their culture and make friends with your fellow travelers.
You find that they are just as interested in you, and where you come from, as you are interested in them.
You a better planner and organizer
People who travel extensively have to become good at planning and organizing too. They are time conscious and have back up plan for any ad hoc situations. They spend wisely and live comfortably during their trips until they arrive at their destination. Addicted travelers value time and such people are successful in life.
You appreciate the things you have
Inevitably, when you travel across different regions who meet different kinds of people with different status. Some people are wealthy and others are poorer than people are at home, and than you realize just how lucky you are.
Travelling can teach you a sense of gratitude for what you have and help you put your own problems into a more realistic perspective.
Save memories
Traveling helps you to make beautiful memories to share with family and friends.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News