TOP STORIES
He who knows not and knows that he knows not waits to learn but he who knows not and thinks he knows will forever live in ignoranceBy: KAYDEE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Access Bank Is Once Again Adjudged Best Sustainable Bank
Access Bank has for the second time emerged winner of the ‘Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement’ Award at the 2017 edition held in Germany. This comes a year after the bank made history as the first African bank to receive the prestigious accolade and barely a week after rating agency, Agusto & Co, upgraded the Bank’s rating from A+ to AA-.
Presented to Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, in Karlsruhe, Germany, the award is in recognition of the Bank’s outstanding success in incorporating economic, social and environmental aspects into its corporate strategy and business processes. The award also brings global recognition to the Bank’s impressive success in holistically embedding sustainability across all aspects of operations within the Bank.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Wigwe said the award validates the Bank’s continuous efforts and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.
“Since we were here last year to receive the 2016 ‘Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement Award’, Access Bank has continued to champion responsible investing, innovative health initiatives, environmental protection and financial inclusion. We are doing this profitably. So, we continue to encourage other institutions to embrace the same principles and practices”.
Access Bank believes its operations, loan and project finance must have the barest environmental footprint and the net impact of its activities must be positive on the environment.
Reacting to the news of the award, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Dolapo Ogundimu noted that this award further demonstrates the Bank’s commitment in using its banking operations to develop sustainable communities here in Ghana.
He added that Access Bank has over the past 8 years grown to become a flagbearer of sustainable business practices in Ghana through its responsible lending practices, social investments, disclosures and strategic partnerships with international agencies including the Global Reporting Initiative and Equator Principles.
Held on July 13th, 2017, the award ceremony was attended by CEOs of leading international financial institutions, senior executives of other winning institutions and top German government officials.
Access Bank Group is made up of eight (8) African markets spanning Sub-Saharan Africa’s three monetary zones, the Far East, Middle East, Asia and the United Kingdom. The Bank continues to invest in its operations and is poised to become the world’s most respected African bank.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance