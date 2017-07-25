TOP STORIES
Weija-Gbawe MP Outdoors Plans To Empower Youth
The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, who also doubles as Deputy Minister of Health, under the Nana Addo-led administration has outdoored plans to train the teeming youth in her constituency to gain employable skills in various vocations.
She disclosed this, in an exclusive interview with this reporter in Accra on Monday July 24, 2017.
According to her, she is fully aware that most the youth in Ghana, particularly her constituency are jobless, hence her decision to embark on initiative drives which will enable a cross of the youth to gain employable skills.
The illustrious MP who is also Deputy Minister of Health believes in teaching people how to fish for themselves, than fishing for them. she remarked, “Government alone cannot shoulder the burden of fighting unemployment situations in this country, therefore the onus lies on all well meaning Ghanaians to help in any means they can to save the situation”.
She did not hesitate to state that, she has procured 50 sets of sewing machines and 50 hair dryers to set up a foundation to train constituents who are willing to learn a vocation or trade in seamstress, tailoring and hair dressing.
She added that, opportunities will also be given to constituents who have already learnt the vocation or trade, but need some form of polishing.
“Training in the above mentioned vocation will be given by seasoned professionals who have distinguished themselves in their area of specialization. Certificates will also be awarded to trainees that would be enrolled to receive the training.
On other vocations apart from the above mentioned, the Honourable Member hinted that, she intends to enroll a second phase after the first phase has taken off successfully in September this year.
She explained that, the training will begin in September this year because more of the equipments to be use for the vocational training are yet to be received.
When asked on time lines for which such equipments will arrive in the constituency, she stated that, plans are far advanced to take delivery of the equipment soon.
She was optimistic that the training programme will be a reality, since she will loves to see a class of her constituents learn a trade.
She recounted her past and said, she was once a hair dresser and do not regret to one. “It is this same hair dresser you
are seeing today as MP and Deputy Minister of Health”, she said. She added that, she later pursued some courses and finally ended up in GIMPA where she pursued Bachelor Degree in Public Administration.
As usual of her, she seized the opportunity to advised constituents and party members who do not have the requisite academic qualification to find white colour jobs to take advantage of the foundation she will soon set up to train people in various vocations so as learn employable skills for the job market.
