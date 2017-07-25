TOP STORIES
God created all with two things :faith and the world.By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
So You Gain The Whole World And Lose Your Neighbours?? How Do You Benefit??
Difficult as it may be for some to imagine, let us try to imagine this anyway. Imagine that you have won the chance to own any city of your choice absolutely, but without any other human being to confuse you!
You will be alone with all that you find in your chosen city; banks, aeroplanes, ships, mansions, vehicles, businesses, radio/tv stations, farms, etc. To run or maintain them will however be by yourself because there will be no other human being with you, and you will not get the chance to contact any other person anywhere else!
How long can you enjoy/endure this?
Those who would not choose this situation should start appreciating the human being better than money/wealth/worldly things. Because as said before, one's money is worth but little, if anything at all, without the human backing. If humans do not provide goods and services to exchange with your money, the money is only a beautifully designed paper or metal.
SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY ARE VERY WIDELY ACCEPTED AS INDISPENSABLE IN THE LIVES OF ANY HUMAN BEING. SIMILARLY MONEY HAS ALSO BEEN THE BEST MEDIUM OF EXCHANGE IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD.
As practical and appropriate as this mindset is, it is however important to evaluate them at this stage where the system has reached a level which could be considered mature, in order to have a better perspective of life.
The truth is that Science is the study of nature/creation, and Technology is the practical application of science. This in effect means that Science has been possible because of the existence of nature. In this respect can one not appreciate the superiority of Nature (humans, fauna and flora) over Science and its close companion Technology?
Money, the most sought-after thing in the whole world has also gained its deserved recognition and widespread use, owing to its practical convenience. Closely attached to money are the material things money buys, also referred to as wealth.
As a reminder, these material things and money itself kept for immediate or future use have value only when there are products/services to buy. These products and services are also provided by humans only; so between the makers of these products and the products, which of them is superior to the other?
The inordinate quest for wealth these days, particularly in our youth makes this understanding important. This is because the converse is true; ie that the wrecthed and anti-social lifestyle of your neighbor will make you lose your wealth. The cases of corruption at various levels as are being unraveled in Ghana recently, ritual murders, “Galamsey” prospecting that destroys water bodies and farms are but a few examples of where this money-craze is taking Ghanaians.
What is the sense in having the whole artificial world that increases your health problems whereas a prudent management would give you both better health and prosperity!
