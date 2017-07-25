TOP STORIES
A human is human; and human is a human.By: Nii Mensa Kwao II
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Investigate Allegations From The EC Now!!!
The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, has observed with grave concern the allegations and counter allegations made amongst the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, and her two deputies; Alhaji Amadu Sulley, Deputy Chairperson Commissioner (Operations); and Madam Georgina Opoku Amankwaa, Deputy Chairperson (Corporate Services).
The Commission is responsible for the conduct of elections in Ghana, which is the most important tenet of our democratic dispensation. The most crucial quality required of the Commission in exercising its mandate is a very high level of integrity. It appears the current impasse affects the very core of this non-negotiable quality and the GII wishes to call on the government through the relevant state agencies, to take swift action to ensure that appropriate and thorough investigations are conducted into these matters. This is the only way to halt any further degeneration of the integrity of the Commission and restore public confidence in the organisation.
Though several issues have come to the fore as a result of these allegations and GII wishes to commend the efforts of the EOCO who have commenced investigations into the said allegation. We at GII are further calling for a swift and through investigations specifically into the matters bothering on abuse of office and corruption cited in the petition and response. Specific mention can be made of the following allegations:
i. The Involvement of the two Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commissions in procurement irregularities in May 2015 involving $22.3 and $16.4m for the purchase of BVDs.
ii. The Deputy Chairperson, F&A signing contracts worth over GHS40m without requisite approval and authorization.
iii. The Deputy Chairperson, collection of GHC6m (Six million Ghana cedis) from political parties for the conduct of party primaries without recourse to the structures of the Electoral Commission
iv. The illegal vote transfers on the Voter management System by the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations.
GII also calls on the office of the President to update Ghanaians on the status of the petition received from the “concerned staff” of the Electoral Commission on the EC Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei.
Finally, GII wants to appeal to politicians to desist from the politicization of these matters and allow due process to be followed in order not to undermine the importance of the Commission in Ghana’s democratic process.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines