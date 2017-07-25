TOP STORIES
Violence Against Children
Every five minutes a child dies as the result of violence, according to a new report from UNICEF U.K. The report also shows that the vast majority of children are killed outside warzones and physical, sexual and emotional abuse is wide spread, with millions of children unsafe in their homes, schools and communities.
It has it that in Canada, 14 percent of high school students were bullied online or through text messages, in U.K. 17,000 plus children were taken into care after suffering abuse or neglect in 2013, 27,200 girls suffered genital mutilation in Egypt, more than 10,000 children were killed in the Syrian conflict-an average of 10 a day and 20 percent of girls aged 15-19 were married before the age of 15 in Bangladesh.
According to the UNICEF U.K. report, in Haiti almost 1 in 5 girls were raped in the capital during rebellion of 2004/2005, 67 percent of 10 to 14 year olds were bullied in schools in Argentina, 1 in 6 young men who had sex before they were 18 were either forced or coerced in Uganda and 1 in 10 parents say its appropriate to use canes to punish a child in Australia.
UNICEF report further made mention of countries such as South Africa, Uganda and India where children are in danger at home, at school and in their communities respectively.
The report revealed that in South Africa, 33 percent of children murdered occurred at home, 70 percent of girls murdered were under 10 years old killed by parents or relatives.
In Uganda, 58 percent of girls who were beaten reported it to their teachers whiles 27 percent of 13 to 15 years old reported being bullied in 30 days.
It further revealed that India recorded 56 percent in institutional care report being slapped, kicked or beaten with an object, 13 percent in institutional care report being forced to touch private body parts, 67 percent on the streets reported being slapped, kicked or beaten with an object and last but not the least 18 percent on the streets report being forced to touch private body parts.
