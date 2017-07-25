TOP STORIES
Bring Back Food Production Corporation And Food Distribution Corporation
It is high time the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, revitalises the Ghana Food Production Corporation [GFPC] and Ghana Food Distribution Corporation [GFDC].
The revitalization of these institutions will enable the ministry of agriculture to successfully carry out the “grow food for job” national exercise.
If the president revitalises these two institutions, it will create a central production and marketing scheme to buy farmers products that will pave way for middlemen to exploit hard working farmers, thereby making them not to operate at a loss.
“If Ghana is to become self sufficient in food production and also succeed in attracting more youth to farming, then priority attention have to be given to seeking a solution to post harvest losses and marketing problems facing farmers which these two institutions will successfully take care of”.
Let us commend the government for the numerous interventions and loan facilities in particular that it had put in place to facilitate the work of Ghanaian farmers and to make the sector attractive.
The ministry of food and agriculture should also carry out sustained education programmes to enlighten farmers more about food marketing, post harvest losses and existence of various schemes and how farmers could assess such facilities.
Farmers could also eschew the tendency of conducting their farming ventures on individual basis and begin to adopt the practice of forming groups and co-operatives.
In pursuance of their ventures as farming co-operatives would also enhance their capacity to increase their output.
