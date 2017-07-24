TOP STORIES
I want to see my father's autopsy report – late Mills' son
The son of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills says he is yet to be told the cause of his father’s death since his passing in 2012.
Sam Kofi Atta Mills told Joy News’ Beatrice Adu Monday management of the 37 Military Hospital where the former leader died did not give the family any autopsy report.
“I don’t think any member of my family will be able to give evidence of how President Mills passed away,” the only child of the late President said.
Sam Kofi Atta Mills
He made the remarks during the fifth-anniversary celebration of the life of the former President at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.
Prof Mills is the first sitting leader in the history of the country to die in office.
He died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, three days to his 68th birthday.
The details about the cause of his death are still scanty but there were suggestions he died from hemorrhagic stroke complications.
Sections of Ghanaians did not believe the cause attributed to the death of the late leader. Some said the truth has been hidden from them.
Wading in the matter first time since the death of his father, Mr Atta Mills said he has heard many stories about the death of his father but he will need evidence and facts to convince him.
“There have been several rumors and stories, but until I see some concrete evidence I don’t really have much to say,” he said.
Samuel Atta Mills
Sam Kofi Atta Mills said he will collaborate with anyone who is also keen on knowing what led to his father’s death.
“If someone wants to approach me to do investigations, I will champion the course because he is my father and I want to know.”
But the brother of the late President, Samuel Atta Mills said the family has the autopsy report and his nephew knows "whom to talk to" if he wants to know the content.
"If he wanted to talk about it, we are glad to talk about it," the KEAA MP told Evans Mensah on Joy FM's Newsnite Monday.
