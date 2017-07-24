TOP STORIES
Work harder for government to succeed, MMDCE's urged
Sunyani, July 24, GNA - The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have been urged to work harder as the success of the Akufo-Addo's government would depend on their performance.
Mr Adu Appiah, the acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said this at the Party's 24th annual regional delegates' conference held over the weekend in Sunyani.
The event, attended by some founding fathers and Council of Elders, Ministers and Parliamentarians from the region, MMDCEs, regional executives, some national executives and delegates from all the 29 constituencies in the region, was aimed at taking stock of the Party's activities in the region since its victory of the Election 2016.
Mr Appiah, popularly known as 'Tooma', said besides the sector and regional Ministers, the MMDCEs were the actual government's agents on the ground supervising the implementation of its policies and programmes.
He said it was therefore their commitment, dedication, competency, efficiency, dynamism and devotion to duty coupled with the cooperation of their subordinates and other stakeholders that would bring about the successful accomplishment of policies and programmes.
Mr John Boadu, the acting general Secretary of the Party, advised members to use the laid-down channels of redress to address issues of concern and urged them to avoid rushing to discuss the Party's issues on the radio when the procedures in the Party have not been exhausted.
GNA
