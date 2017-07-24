TOP STORIES
Effective parental supervision key to maximizing benefits of technology
Cape Coast, July 24, GNA - One of the key ways to maximize the benefits in the fast changing World of Information Communication Technology (ICT) with regards to the total upbringing and development of a child was effective parental supervision.
Subsequently, parents have been entreated not to solely commit their time to making money but rather spend quality time with their children to ensure that they were exposed to the appropriate values which would empower them to become responsible citizens.
Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Dean, School of Educational Development and Outreach at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) who made the assertion, noted that technology had a tremendous impact on the socio-cultural development of the society.
He was speaking at the 30th anniversary and 17th Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration of the University of Cape Coast Junior High School in Cape Coast over the weekend.
The celebration was on the theme: 'Moulding a responsible citizen amidst today's technological advancement'.
'Moulding responsible citizens in this era of technological advancement requires parents to spend quality time with their children. The environment in which a child develops is very important and we cannot easily wish away the power of nature', Prof Davis said.
He said children were able to learn a lot of things by themselves especially through the use of social media which could have colossal effects on their minds, efforts and lives and should not be left unchecked.
Prof Davis said the inability of some Ghanaian parents to monitor their children's use of technology has contributed to the erosion of the rich cultural values such as respect for the elderly and patriotism in the country.
He cautioned that children should not be left on their own to find answers to questions that bothered their minds adding that, the quest for responsible citizens would come to naught if nothing was done about the unmet needs of the young generation.
Prof Davis said negative use of technology could breed citizens who were sexually irresponsible and admonished parents and teachers to find effective ways of dealing with sex education both at home and in school.
Mrs Kate Frimpong, the head teacher of the school, said the school by dint of hard work, had made enviable strides and was more determined to achieve its vision of becoming the best and preferred model school in the Central Region.
She said the school's Stream 'A' maintained its first position on the 2016 Regional Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) performance league table with school 'B' placing third while the School 'C' and 'D' and 'E' placed 6th,10th and 36th respectively out of 96 schools.
Mrs Frimpong said 231 students were presented for the 2017 BECE and expressed the hope that they would continue the success story.
She said the President's overall best BECE student, girls' category in the Region was won by Miss Amanda Fafali Aku Apedo and this earned the School's 14th presidential award.
Mrs Frimpong expressed worry that, the increasing number of enrolment had resulted in overcrowded classrooms and appealed to all stakeholders to assist the school to construct a new ultra-modern classroom block to facilitate effective teaching and learning.
Mr David Afram, Central Regional Director of Education, said Government was committed to implementing policies aimed at improving the quality education and urged teachers to be dedicated and committed to their work. GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
