TOP STORIES
To indure, is to achive greatly in life.By: Ibe. Nigeria
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
UNICEF constructs sanitation facility for school
Tamale, July 24, GNA - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has handed over a newly constructed sanitation facility worth USD 32,000 to the Central Zaharia T.I Ahmadiyya Primary and Junior High School to help improve the hygiene of pupils.
The facility, funded by the Government of Netherlands, includes a six-seater latrine facility for the Primary and Kindergarten, four-seater latrine facility for the J.H.S, an overhead water storage tank and two hand washing facilities.
UNICEF in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) handed over the facility to the school authorities over the weekend at Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale.
The facility is part of its four-year urban sanitation project taking place in Ashaiman and Ho Municipalities in Greater Accra and Volta Regions and in the Tamale Metropolis aimed at improving sanitation practices.
Central Zaharia T.I Ahmadiyya is one of 10 schools in the Tamale Metropolis that has benefited from the project.
Madam Susan Namondo Ngongi, the Country Director of UNICEF, called on head-teacher and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the school to ensure that the facility was well maintained and used for its intended purposes.
She said the facility was also designed to support the needs of pupils with physical disabilities and the latrine block for the girls included a changing room for menstrual hygiene management.
Madam Ngongi urged the public to advocate for improved sanitation facilities in their various communities.
Mr Anabila Atinga, the Head-teacher of the Central Zaharia Ahmadiyya J.H.S, who received the facility, expressed gratitude to UNICEF and the Government of the Netherlands for the intervention made adding that the facility used for its intended purpose.
He, however, appealed to the government to help provide computers for the school to aid in the teaching and learning of ICT.
GNA
By Rashid Mbugri, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education