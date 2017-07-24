TOP STORIES
given a helping hand to a needy friend is what life entails but not making fun of a falling friendBy: Fosuhene.Hannover ge
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Woyome ordered to produce documents on house
Accra, July 24, GNA - The Supreme Court has ordered Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome to furnish the court with the property details of his Abelemkpe residence, which he claims belong to his brother by Friday July 28.
The court further ordered the court registrar to subpoena the Director of the Lands Commission to appear before it on the next adjourned date to give details of the ownership of the said property by their records.
The court presided over by a single judge, Justice Anthony Alfred Benin, gave the orders during the oral examination of the businessman by the Attorney General on Monday in relation to his Ghc51.2m indebtedness to the state.
Mr Woyome during the oral examination told the court that he lives at Kokomlemle with his family in a house that he owned and Abelemkpe, a family house owned by his junior brother who lives in the United States, but has made the house available to the family to use.
This was disputed by the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, who prayed the court to make an order for Woyome to produce documents on the house.
He said 'I do not know the title deeds of the house, nor the house number. It may be with my younger brother in America.
Mr Woyome said he is a businessman, but has not engaged in any business since his prosecution in 2011.
He said before the period he was engaged in something which was not related to business, but actually with another African State and in 1999 resigned and was reassigned to another country by the state.
When asked who owned AAW Management Consulting Services Limited, he said he owned it, but could not readily remembered when it was incorporated.
Mr Woyome however told the court that he did not solely own Anator Holding Company limited but he is a director, Executive Board Chairman and holds some shares in it.
When asked whether Anator Holdings was incorporated in 2014, he told the court that it was not incorporated in 2014, but rather re-registered in 2014 following some directives.
The court at this point adjourned the oral examination to October 2 and 3, 2017.
Late last year, Justice Anin Yeboah sitting as a single judge granted an application brought by former Attorney-General, (A-G) Martin Amidu, seeking to be allowed to orally examine Mr. Woyome.
But before the application could be determined, the A-G initiated fresh processes for the State to be allowed to conduct the oral examination.
This was granted by a sole judge, Justice A.A Benin who ordered the businessman to appear before the Court on June 29 to be orally examined.
The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered the businessman to refund some GH¢51.2 million wrongfully paid to by the state in 2010 and 2011.
The Court upheld arguments by Mr. Martin Amidu that the contracts which formed the basis for Woyome's claims against the state and for which he was paid the money, were unconstitutional as it lacks Parliamentary approval.
Mr Woyome's promise to pay the money but has since not been able to honour that promise. GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News